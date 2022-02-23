Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County student Christian Moody named finalist in national arts competition and nominee for U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, SC (RELEASE) -Christian Moody, a student from Gallivants Ferry, who attends the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Drama program, was recently named a YoungArts Finalist in Theater in the 2021 National YoungArts competition. Finalists are chosen from thousands of applicants from across the country, Moody attended YoungArts Week in January which led him to being selected as a nominee to become a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts.

YoungArts winners are the most accomplished young visual, literary and performing artists, ages 15-18, and were selected by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process. Moody is one of five finalists from South Carolina, three of which attend the Governor’s School. Of the YoungArts 157 finalists, he was among the 60 participants nominated by YoungArts to become a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, which is the highest national honor for student artists only given to 20 high school seniors each year. Those results will be announced in May.

Moody attended Aynor High School before his acceptance to the Governor’s School, where he now serves as a co-president of the Multicultural Club and the Feminist Club. Moody is also a member of Student Council and National Honor Society. In 2021, he placed third in the William Warfield Classical Voice Competition and plans to pursue theatre and acting in college.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire snarled traffic Tuesday morning in Conway.
Lanes of Highway 501 reopen after crews battle structure fire in Conway
The Myrtle Beach City Council approved a special event permit for the Myrtle Beach Food Truck...
Myrtle Beach leaders approve special permit for Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival
Bonini
Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
North Myrtle Beach does away with beach parking decals for cars
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Bennettsville, according to the...
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in the Pee Dee

Latest News

gst
Long Bay Theatre- Part 4
gst
Long Bay Theatre- Part 3
gst
Horry County student receives honors for theatre
gst
Long Bay Theatre- Part 1