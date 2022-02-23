Horry County student Christian Moody named finalist in national arts competition and nominee for U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts

GREENVILLE, SC (RELEASE) -Christian Moody, a student from Gallivants Ferry, who attends the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Drama program, was recently named a YoungArts Finalist in Theater in the 2021 National YoungArts competition. Finalists are chosen from thousands of applicants from across the country, Moody attended YoungArts Week in January which led him to being selected as a nominee to become a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts.

YoungArts winners are the most accomplished young visual, literary and performing artists, ages 15-18, and were selected by esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process. Moody is one of five finalists from South Carolina, three of which attend the Governor’s School. Of the YoungArts 157 finalists, he was among the 60 participants nominated by YoungArts to become a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts, which is the highest national honor for student artists only given to 20 high school seniors each year. Those results will be announced in May.

Moody attended Aynor High School before his acceptance to the Governor’s School, where he now serves as a co-president of the Multicultural Club and the Feminist Club. Moody is also a member of Student Council and National Honor Society. In 2021, he placed third in the William Warfield Classical Voice Competition and plans to pursue theatre and acting in college.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.