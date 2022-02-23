Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County Schools to discontinue COVID-19 protocols, to follow updated SCDHEC guidelines

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County School District announced Wednesday that it will discontinue its COVID-19 protocols.

Effect Feb. 24, HCS will no longer enact all COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantines and the Test-to-Stay program.

The district cites updated guidelines from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, which states only students who received a positive COVID-19 test must isolate at home for a minimum of five days.

Students who test positive may return to school beginning on the sixth day, provided they are symptom-free and wear a mask for an additional four days.

HCS also says parents of a student who receives a positive test should submit the result to the school so that attendance can be taken accordingly. Negative tests are also no longer required to be submitted.

The district said the updated DHEC guidelines will remain in place, unless a school has 10% or more students and staff absent due to a positive COVID-19 test or if they’re experiencing symptoms.

If the threshold is met or exceeded for two weeks at a school, then it must re-activate contact tracing, quarantines and the Test-to-Stay program for a minimum of two weeks - as well as until the school sees positive cases less than 10%.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire snarled traffic Tuesday morning in Conway.
Lanes of Highway 501 reopen after crews battle structure fire in Conway
The Myrtle Beach City Council approved a special event permit for the Myrtle Beach Food Truck...
Myrtle Beach leaders approve special permit for Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival
Bonini
Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
North Myrtle Beach does away with beach parking decals for cars
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Bennettsville, according to the...
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in the Pee Dee

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will hold its weekly briefing...
‘There will likely never be zero COVID cases,’ SC health director says
.
Horry County Schools to discontinue COVID-19 protocols, follow updated SCDHEC guidelines
.
North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission votes in favor of new zoning for Crescent Beach
.
Surfside Beach council votes for ‘Pier Committee’ with requirements for members
.
North Myrtle Beach's plan to reduce kayak over-crowding