Horry County Schools to discontinue COVID-19 protocols, to follow updated SCDHEC guidelines

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County School District announced Wednesday that it will discontinue its COVID-19 protocols.

Effect Feb. 24, HCS will no longer enact all COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantines and the Test-to-Stay program.

The district cites updated guidelines from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, which states only students who received a positive COVID-19 test must isolate at home for a minimum of five days.

Students who test positive may return to school beginning on the sixth day, provided they are symptom-free and wear a mask for an additional four days.

HCS also says parents of a student who receives a positive test should submit the result to the school so that attendance can be taken accordingly. Negative tests are also no longer required to be submitted.

The district said the updated DHEC guidelines will remain in place, unless a school has 10% or more students and staff absent due to a positive COVID-19 test or if they’re experiencing symptoms.

If the threshold is met or exceeded for two weeks at a school, then it must re-activate contact tracing, quarantines and the Test-to-Stay program for a minimum of two weeks - as well as until the school sees positive cases less than 10%.

