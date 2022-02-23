Submit a Tip
Gamecocks Beat Winthrop in First Midweek Game of 2022

South Carolina beat Winthrop on Tuesday to move to 3-1
South Carolina beat Winthrop on Tuesday to move to 3-1(South Carolina Athletics)
By South Carolina Athletics
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA - Cade Austin threw four innings, striking out three while four different Gamecocks had multi-hit nights in South Carolina’s 7-1 win over Winthrop Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 22) at Founders Park.

Andrew Eyster had three hits and drove in a pair of runs while Kevin Madden had two hits, including his first home run as a Gamecock. Colin Burgess and Michael Braswell also had two hits apiece.

Austin earned the win in a predetermined pitch count start, going four innings and allowing four hits and a run with one walk. Aidan Hunter was excellent in relief, allowing three hits in three inning, striking out three and not allowing a walk or run. John Gilreath and CJ Weins each threw an inning of relief to close out the game.

Carolina scored an unearned run in the first as Eyster’s fielder’s choice scored Brandt Belk. The Gamecocks put up a pair in the third as Burgess’ single to left plated a pair. Winthrop answered in the fourth with a Dillon Morton home run, but a Madden RBI infield single in the bottom of the frame made it 4-1, then Eyster brought in Braswell with a single to center.

Braswell had an RBI single in the seventh and Madden connected with his first home run of 2022, a shot to left field for the 7-1 final.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Carolina has now won seven games in a row over Winthrop.

• Eyster now has 10 RBI on the season after four games.

• The two teams combined to leave 20 runners on base.

• Austin and Hunter each pitched career highs in innings in their second appearances as Gamecocks.

• Cole Messina made his Gamecock debut in the Winthrop contest.

UP NEXT

Carolina hosts George Washington this weekend for a three-game set. The first game is on Friday afternoon (Feb. 25) at 4 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be televised on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

