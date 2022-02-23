Submit a Tip
Former Coastal Carolina RB CJ Marable selected by Birmingham Stallions in USFL draft

Coastal Carolina's CJ Marable (1) runs for a touchdown against Texas State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in San Marcos, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.(Source: AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
By Michael Owens
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A former Coastal Carolina football great is getting another shot at the professional level.

Former Chanticleer CJ Marable was selected by the Birmingham Stallions in the 28th round of the USFL draft on Wednesday.

Marable signed with the NFL’s Chicago Bears following the 2021 NFL Draft but was waived prior to the season. He ended his career at Coastal second on the program’s all-time rushing list, and fourth on both rushing touchdown and total touchdown lists.

The USFL, a revival of the football league of the same name that ran from 1982-1986, will begin its season on April 16.

