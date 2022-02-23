FIRST ALERT: Spring warmth continues, Big changes arrive this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Enjoy the warmth, for now, our next big drop is just a couple of days away.

THURSDAY

Another round of Spring-like warmth returns Thursday as temperatures return to the upper 60s along the Grand Strand, middle 70s inland. A steady onshore wind will keep temperatures right on the sand in the 60s throughout the day. A few more clouds arrive but rain chances are slim.

Another day of Spring-like warmth (WMBF)

FRIDAY

The warmest weather for the next seven days arrives on Friday! Temperatures soar through the afternoon with the upper 70s along the Grand Strand and middle 80s inland. It’s likely we’ll see new record highs set Friday afternoon.

Big changes arrive for the weekend as our next cold front arrives. This front moves through late Friday and ushers in much cooler weather this weekend.

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures on Saturday turn nearly 20° cooler with afternoon highs only around 60°.

We continue the drop into Sunday with most spots stuck in the middle 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Not only is it cooler but the rain chances are on the way up. Expect scattered showers to arrive through the second part of Sunday.

Scattered showers are likely Sunday afternoon (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

It’s back to more seasonable weather through much of next week. That means temperatures are back into the upper 50s with some morning frost threats through mid-week.

Expect the next drop to arrive this weekend (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.