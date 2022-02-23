Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FBI still offering $10K reward for info on Conway shooting that left mother, young daughter dead

Tasjunique Graham and Bailey Simon were slain in their home on Suggs Street in September 2020.
Tasjunique Graham and Bailey Simon were slain in their home on Suggs Street in September 2020.(Source: City of Conway via Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities continue to ask for the public’s help to solve a double homicide case in Conway.

The FBI took to Twitter Wednesday to share that a $10,000 reward is still being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deaths of Tasjunique Graham and her daughter, Bailey Simon.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Graham, 23, and Simon, 3, were slain in their home on Suggs Street in September 2020.

Officials said Graham died at the scene while Simon died two days later at the hospital.

“You’re talking about a 3-year-old. They didn’t deserve any of this,” Conway Police Chief Dale Long said last February.

Anyone with information on the case should call Conway police at (843) 248-1790 or submit a tip to the FBI here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire snarled traffic Tuesday morning in Conway.
Lanes of Highway 501 reopen after crews battle structure fire in Conway
The Myrtle Beach City Council approved a special event permit for the Myrtle Beach Food Truck...
Myrtle Beach leaders approve special permit for Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival
Bonini
Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
North Myrtle Beach does away with beach parking decals for cars
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Bennettsville, according to the...
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in the Pee Dee

Latest News

.
North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission votes in favor of new zoning for Crescent Beach
.
Surfside Beach council votes for ‘Pier Committee’ with requirements for members
.
VIDEO: Woman charged after deadly hit-and-run crash in Florence County
.
VIDEO: Three men, juvenile facing attempted murder charges in Darlington County shooting
Employment application
New distribution center, 280+ jobs coming to Florence County