FBI still offering $10K reward for info on Conway shooting that left mother, young daughter dead

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities continue to ask for the public’s help to solve a double homicide case in Conway.

The FBI took to Twitter Wednesday to share that a $10,000 reward is still being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deaths of Tasjunique Graham and her daughter, Bailey Simon.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Graham, 23, and Simon, 3, were slain in their home on Suggs Street in September 2020.

Officials said Graham died at the scene while Simon died two days later at the hospital.

“You’re talking about a 3-year-old. They didn’t deserve any of this,” Conway Police Chief Dale Long said last February.

Anyone with information on the case should call Conway police at (843) 248-1790 or submit a tip to the FBI here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.