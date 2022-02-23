Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Comic-magician ‘Amazing Johnathan’ dies at 63, report says

candle
candle(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “The Amazing Johnathan,” whose act blending magic and sometimes shocking comedy propelled him to national TV specials and headlining in Las Vegas for over a decade, has died at the age of 63, according to multiple reports.

Real name Johnathan Szeles, he had been battling heart disease for several years. His wife, Anastasia Synn, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he died late Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A structure fire snarled traffic Tuesday morning in Conway.
Lanes of Highway 501 reopen after crews battle structure fire in Conway
The Myrtle Beach City Council approved a special event permit for the Myrtle Beach Food Truck...
Myrtle Beach leaders approve special permit for Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival
Bonini
Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
North Myrtle Beach does away with beach parking decals for cars
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Bennettsville, according to the...
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in the Pee Dee

Latest News

.
North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission votes in favor of new zoning for Crescent Beach
.
Surfside Beach council votes for ‘Pier Committee’ with requirements for members
.
VIDEO: Woman charged after deadly hit-and-run crash in Florence County
.
VIDEO: Three men, juvenile facing attempted murder charges in Darlington County shooting
The teethers include shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs.
Teething rings recalled due to choking hazard