City of Greenville issues apology following ‘in poor taste’ post about Black History month

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville is issuing an apology following a post about Black History month.

The city posted a quote from Mayor Knox White Tuesday evening about integrating schools in Greenville County. The post, however, was taken down from the city’s page.

The quote said, “A good number of my friends just disappeared. They were sent to another school.”

In an apology letter posted to their social media accounts, City of Greenville Communications Director Beth Brotherton said the original post was deleted because it was “in poor taste and does not represent the Greenville I know love.”

