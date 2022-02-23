3rd body identified from Carteret County plane crash, authorities confirm

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities have confirmed that a third body has been identified in last Sunday’s devastating plane crash off of the Atlantic.

The Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City released an obituary for Jacob “Jake” Taylor as well as the date and time for his funeral service.

The funeral home says the service for Taylor is planned for Saturday, March 5th at 3 p.m. at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements have also been set for Michael “Daily” Shepherd, who was previously positively identified as one of the victims of the plane crash.

Shepherd’s service will be Saturday, Feb. 26th at 3 p.m. at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church.

The funeral service for Noah Styron was held this past Sunday at Cedar Island United Methodist Church.

