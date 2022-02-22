Submit a Tip
Woman charged after deadly hit-and-run crash in Florence County

Heather Dawn Tyler
Heather Dawn Tyler(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Florence County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol identified the suspect as Heather Dawn Tyler.

The crash happened on the evening of Feb. 2 on U.S. 76 near Junkyard Road.

A vehicle, reportedly driven by Tyler, fatally struck a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the pedestrian as Levi Flint Davison, 44, of Colorado. Davison was pronounced dead on scene.

Lee said Tyler is charged with hit-and-run, driver involved in accident with death.

Tyler is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

