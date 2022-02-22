Woman charged after deadly hit-and-run crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Florence County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol identified the suspect as Heather Dawn Tyler.

The crash happened on the evening of Feb. 2 on U.S. 76 near Junkyard Road.

A vehicle, reportedly driven by Tyler, fatally struck a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the pedestrian as Levi Flint Davison, 44, of Colorado. Davison was pronounced dead on scene.

Lee said Tyler is charged with hit-and-run, driver involved in accident with death.

Tyler is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.