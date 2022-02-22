Three men, juvenile facing attempted murder charges in Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four people, including a juvenile, have been charged in connection to a shooting Monday in the Timmonsville area.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the intersection of Meander Road and Lake Swamp Road.

According to deputies, two vehicles pulled up to the intersection and started firing at each other.

One person was reportedly grazed by a bullet and sustained minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Travon Coe, Travine Coe, and a 17-year-old juvenile are all charged with two counts of attempted murder and breach of peace high and aggravated.

Deputies charged a fourth suspect, Johnny Dargan, with three counts of attempted murder and breach of peace high and aggravated.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.