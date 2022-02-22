Taste of the Marshwalk is happening this Saturday and Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s all about delicious food this week at the Marshwalk of Murrells Inlet.

Restaurant Week runs through Friday with 3 course meal specials at only $35. On Saturday, the 8th Annual Taste of the Marshwalk kicks off from 11am-4pm and then again on Sunday.

You can expect a number of local vendors, fun for the kids including bounce houses, special sample sized menu items from each of the 8 restaurants, and even a Bloody Mary challenge.

Come along with us from everything you need to know!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.