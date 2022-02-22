Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Surfside Beach Town Council to vote on forming ‘Pier Committee’ to attract more visitors

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time, leaders in Surfside Beach are hoping to create a “Pier Committee” in hopes of attracting more visitors to the town’s newly-built pier.

Hurricane Matthew destroyed the old pier back in 2016, washing away memories from businesses located at the pier, like the Surf Diner.

“A lot of people used to come here and have breakfast there. I really enjoy it. You know we really miss it. We used to come up every Sunday morning,” said visitor Paula Syms.

RELATED COVERAGE | Surfside Beach leaders preparing for completion of long-awaited pier by October

Now as construction crews move closer to finishing up the new pier, the town is looking ahead to what businesses will be part of the pier with a select group of people who will form the Pier Committee.

During Tuesday night’s town council meeting, leaders will vote on a resolution to create a Pier Committee.

”The committee is going to be looking up for what’s best for the pier or making recommendations for the pier, helping fill that space out,” said the spokesperson for Surfside Beach, Rob Blomquist.

Five people from the Surfside Beach community will be part of the committee. The group will determine what new businesses will be near and on the pier. They’ll also address operational issues and improvements the pier may need over the years.

“I hope they put a couple of restaurants and you know cute little beach tourists, but I think it will be very important for Surfside,” said Syms.

Blomquist mentioned that the Surf Diner will come back to the new pier. In addition to that, there will be three open slots for new businesses on the pier. But for Syms, the pier reopening is exciting enough.

“I’m so happy to see that I finally going to be done,” said Syms.

Engineers are also expected to give an update on the pier’s progress.

The pier should be ready by October 2022.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.
Police: 15-year-old charged with murder in Scotland High School student’s shooting death
Bonini
Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
Player1up opens in Murrells Inlet being the first barcade in Horry County
New arcade bar set to open in Murrells Inlet
A structure fire snarled traffic Tuesday morning in Conway.
Lanes of Highway 501 reopen after crews battle structure fire in Conway
Shoppers browse at a JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts store in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
New JOANN store in Myrtle Beach to open in July

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Woman charged after deadly hit-and-run crash in Florence County
.
VIDEO: Three men, juvenile facing attempted murder charges in Darlington County shooting
City of Myrtle Beach rejects gas station location proposal
City of Myrtle Beach rejects proposal to put more distance between gas stations, neighborhoods
Heather Dawn Tyler
Woman charged after deadly hit-and-run crash in Florence County