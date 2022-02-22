Surfside Beach Town Council to vote on forming ‘Pier Committee’ to attract more visitors

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time, leaders in Surfside Beach are hoping to create a “Pier Committee” in hopes of attracting more visitors to the town’s newly-built pier.

Hurricane Matthew destroyed the old pier back in 2016, washing away memories from businesses located at the pier, like the Surf Diner.

“A lot of people used to come here and have breakfast there. I really enjoy it. You know we really miss it. We used to come up every Sunday morning,” said visitor Paula Syms.

Now as construction crews move closer to finishing up the new pier, the town is looking ahead to what businesses will be part of the pier with a select group of people who will form the Pier Committee.

During Tuesday night’s town council meeting, leaders will vote on a resolution to create a Pier Committee.

”The committee is going to be looking up for what’s best for the pier or making recommendations for the pier, helping fill that space out,” said the spokesperson for Surfside Beach, Rob Blomquist.

Five people from the Surfside Beach community will be part of the committee. The group will determine what new businesses will be near and on the pier. They’ll also address operational issues and improvements the pier may need over the years.

“I hope they put a couple of restaurants and you know cute little beach tourists, but I think it will be very important for Surfside,” said Syms.

Blomquist mentioned that the Surf Diner will come back to the new pier. In addition to that, there will be three open slots for new businesses on the pier. But for Syms, the pier reopening is exciting enough.

“I’m so happy to see that I finally going to be done,” said Syms.

Engineers are also expected to give an update on the pier’s progress.

The pier should be ready by October 2022.

