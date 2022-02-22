Submit a Tip
The Strum Perfect Device is changing the way guitar is taught

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Strum Perfect device helps guitar players with technique, movement, and muscle memory.

James Lenger, a former Team USA athlete and Guitar Instructor created this device “As an instructor, I had found that in most lessons and tutorials just focused on how to shape the chords, but didn’t focus much on the strumming hand, let alone the proper technique in doing so. And this is half of the character of guitar playing! Most students will develop bad habits by keeping their strumming arm stiff, which causes fatigue and results in a loss of accuracy and inability to exert dynamics on the instrument. Kind of like playing tennis with a full-arm cast” said Lenger.

The Strum Perfect device is available now to order and you can learn more at strumperfect.com

