Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban temporarily blocked in Federal Appeals Court

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(KLTV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit upheld a lower court decision Tuesday, which now temporarily blocks a South Carolina law banning abortions from occurring at six weeks.

Governor Henry McMaster signed the bill into law on Feb. 18, and the same day, a lawsuit challenging the ban was filed.

A federal district court in South Carolina issued a preliminary injunction blocking the law while the litigation proceeded.

The Fourth Circuit upheld the preliminary injunction in full, and the court of appeals says the district court’s conclusion does not present a “close call.”

Malissa Burnette of Burnette Shutt & McDaniel says they will continue to fight against attempts denying access to health care.

“We are thrilled that the Court of Appeals has again blocked South Carolina from moving law backward for people in our state,” Burnette said.

The Communications Director of the S.C. Governor’s Office, Brian Symmes says McMaster will take this case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.

“As the governor has said before, there is no more worthy investment of our time and energy than fighting to protect the right to life,” Symmes said.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.
Police: 15-year-old charged with murder in Scotland High School student’s shooting death
Bonini
Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
Player1up opens in Murrells Inlet being the first barcade in Horry County
New arcade bar set to open in Murrells Inlet
A structure fire snarled traffic Tuesday morning in Conway.
Lanes of Highway 501 reopen after crews battle structure fire in Conway
Shoppers browse at a JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts store in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
New JOANN store in Myrtle Beach to open in July

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
Near record warmth likely Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures climb to record levels for some
Horry Georgetown Technical College (Source: WMBF News)
Horry-Georgetown Technical College going tuition free until 2023
File photo of students in school.
DHEC issues new COVID-19 guidance for schools, daycares