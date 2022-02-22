South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban temporarily blocked in Federal Appeals Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit upheld a lower court decision Tuesday, which now temporarily blocks a South Carolina law banning abortions from occurring at six weeks.

Governor Henry McMaster signed the bill into law on Feb. 18, and the same day, a lawsuit challenging the ban was filed.

A federal district court in South Carolina issued a preliminary injunction blocking the law while the litigation proceeded.

The Fourth Circuit upheld the preliminary injunction in full, and the court of appeals says the district court’s conclusion does not present a “close call.”

Malissa Burnette of Burnette Shutt & McDaniel says they will continue to fight against attempts denying access to health care.

“We are thrilled that the Court of Appeals has again blocked South Carolina from moving law backward for people in our state,” Burnette said.

The Communications Director of the S.C. Governor’s Office, Brian Symmes says McMaster will take this case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.

“As the governor has said before, there is no more worthy investment of our time and energy than fighting to protect the right to life,” Symmes said.

