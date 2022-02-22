SC House income tax cut likely coming up for quick vote

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A proposal by Republican leaders in the South Carolina House to cut income taxes starting next year is on its way to the House floor for what will likely be a vote Wednesday.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the bill that would cut the state’s top 7% income tax rate to 6.5% next year and push all other taxpayers into a 3% bracket.

Personal Income Proposed Tax Bracket $0 to $3,200 0.00% $3,200 - $16,040 3.00% More than $16,040 6.50%

Under the current tax code for the state, some pay 3%, 4%, 5% or 6%; all of them would be dropped to 3%. Those currently in the 7% tax bracket would then pay 6.5%.

House leaders say they want to bring the proposal to a vote Wednesday.

The cuts would cost $600 million in the first year.

Gov. Henry McMaster has called the proposed tax cuts a “pay raise for everyone who is working for a living.”

“This tax cut will start an avalanche of change and prosperity unlike anything we have seen and add one more reason for South Carolina to have great success in the future,” McMaster said.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Harvey Peeler introduced his chamber’s income tax cut plan last Thursday, proposing cutting the 7% rate to 5.7%.

Officials say the proposal follows new economic forecasts for the state budget that include an additional $621.5 million in recurring funds and $921 million in nonrecurring funds. The new forecasts bring total state funds to over $1.5 billion in recurring funds and $2.9 billion in nonrecurring funds.

“It is a basic Republican principle that we keep taxes low and I believe when there is a surplus of money flowing into our coffers it needs to be returned to the taxpayer,” S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas said. “We are in a unique situation this year where we have the opportunity to provide tax relief to every South Carolinian while still maintaining the economic success we have experienced in the past.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.