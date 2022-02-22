The North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade is back

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Roughly 30,000 people will fill the streets of North Myrtle Beach in a few weeks.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will make its return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Last year’s celebration was contentious, to say the least, as city leaders canceled the parade due to the pandemic, but several businesses organized their own pub crawl.

Management at Main Street’s main Irish destination, Flynn’s Tavern, is excited to have the parade back “officially” after the vote Monday night.

“You get up early, four in the morning to start preparing for it, and you go until about two the next morning,” said John Corbett, who works at Flynn’s Irish Tavern in North Myrtle Beach.

Corbett and the rest of the team at Flynn’s Irish Tavern have no choice but to take that 22-hour-long day in stride.

After all, it’s the only Irish tavern on Main Street, so it wouldn’t be St. Patrick’s Day without them.

For the past two years, something has been missing from St. Patrick’s Day - the green-covered vehicles parading in front of the tavern.

“We’re looking forward to a great turn-out this year,” Corbett said. “The first official one back since COVID.”

There was an ‘unofficial’ parade last year, as several downtown businesses organized a pub crawl despite the city canceling the festivities.

The city even warned businesses that if a parade does take place without leaders’ permission, then law enforcement will take the necessary steps to prevent it from happening.

North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley is looking forward to being able to team up with downtown businesses again after the pandemic frustratingly got in the way.

“The city has always wanted to have our St. Patrick’s parade and festivities, but due to COVID, our hands were tied last year and the year before,” Hatley said.

“It’s just so important to our overall revenue, between the festival and St. Patty’s Day itself, it’s just a huge chunk of the annual revenue,” said Corbett.

The parade is set for 9 in the morning of March 12, and the festival will continue after that until 4 p.m.

The city expects about 30,000 people for the event, twice the population of North Myrtle Beach.

