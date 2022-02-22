North Myrtle Beach does away with beach parking decals for cars

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach city council approved a new paid parking system Monday night making decals are a thing of the past.

The new system will check license plate tags instead of decals, so no need to look for a sticker to come in the mail anymore for cars.

Golf carts will still need decals.

That goes for city and county residents; however, you still need to register online with the city.

The mayor says the 200 extra spots they had for county residents, sold out within a matter of hours, so if you didn’t get a spot and you live outside the city limits, you’ll have to get used to the pay machines at the beach.

Paid parking season starts at the beginning of March, so if you haven’t registered with the city yet, you’ll want to knock that out before you start heading back to the beach.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.