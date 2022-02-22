Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

North Myrtle Beach does away with beach parking decals for cars

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach city council approved a new paid parking system Monday night making decals are a thing of the past.

The new system will check license plate tags instead of decals, so no need to look for a sticker to come in the mail anymore for cars.

Golf carts will still need decals.

That goes for city and county residents; however, you still need to register online with the city.

The mayor says the 200 extra spots they had for county residents, sold out within a matter of hours, so if you didn’t get a spot and you live outside the city limits, you’ll have to get used to the pay machines at the beach.

Paid parking season starts at the beginning of March, so if you haven’t registered with the city yet, you’ll want to knock that out before you start heading back to the beach.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.
Police: 15-year-old charged with murder in Scotland High School student’s shooting death
Player1up opens in Murrells Inlet being the first barcade in Horry County
New arcade bar set to open in Murrells Inlet
The son of a ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star was killed in North Carolina shooting, officials said.
Son of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star killed in NC shooting
2 killed, 1 hurt in Georgetown County crash
Crews responded to a camper fire in Little River on Sunday.
Crews respond to camper fire in Little River

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
.
VIDEO: 15-year-old charged with murder in Scotland High School student’s shooting death, police say
The North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade is back
Crooked Oak Tavern expands in downtown Conway