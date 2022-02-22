Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

North Myrtle Beach designated Purple Heart City

North Myrtle Beach designated Purple Heart City
North Myrtle Beach designated Purple Heart City(City of North Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach is officially a Purple Heart City.

Mayor Hatley and City Council proclaimed this recognition to honor and remember military personnel wounded or killed in combat.

North Myrtle Beach designated Purple Heart City
North Myrtle Beach designated Purple Heart City(City of North Myrtle Beach)

The Purple Heart is specifically a combat decoration and it is our nation’s oldest military medal.

It was first created by General George Washington in 1782 and was then known as the Badge of Military Merit. It is the nation’s oldest military medal.

There are 13 cities in South Carolina designated as Purple Heart Cities.

North Myrtle Beach designated Purple Heart City
North Myrtle Beach designated Purple Heart City(City of North Myrtle Beach)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.
Police: 15-year-old charged with murder in Scotland High School student’s shooting death
Player1up opens in Murrells Inlet being the first barcade in Horry County
New arcade bar set to open in Murrells Inlet
The son of a ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star was killed in North Carolina shooting, officials said.
Son of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star killed in NC shooting
2 killed, 1 hurt in Georgetown County crash
Crews responded to a camper fire in Little River on Sunday.
Crews respond to camper fire in Little River

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
.
VIDEO: 15-year-old charged with murder in Scotland High School student’s shooting death, police say
Crooked Oak Tavern expands in downtown Conway
Feb. 18 SCHSL and SCISA basketball highlights