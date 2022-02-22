North Myrtle Beach designated Purple Heart City
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach is officially a Purple Heart City.
Mayor Hatley and City Council proclaimed this recognition to honor and remember military personnel wounded or killed in combat.
The Purple Heart is specifically a combat decoration and it is our nation’s oldest military medal.
It was first created by General George Washington in 1782 and was then known as the Badge of Military Merit.
There are 13 cities in South Carolina designated as Purple Heart Cities.
