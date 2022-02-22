Myrtle Beach leaders given green light to apply for $2.7 million grant to help hire firefighters

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city leaders were given the go-ahead to apply for a grant that will help staff fire stations.

The Myrtle Beach City Council passed a motion on Tuesday that authorizes the city manager to apply for a $2.7 million grant from FEMA’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program.

If Myrtle Beach is awarded the grant, it will go toward hiring 12 firefighters that will bring four fire stations to the national staffing standard.

“The objectives of the SAFER Grant Program are to assist local fire departments with staffing and deployment capabilities to respond to emergencies and assure that communities have adequate protection from fire and fire-related hazards,” according to city council documents.

The grant would pay 100% of the firefighters’ salaries and benefits for three years. After the three-year period, the city will have to pick-up 100% of the salary and benefit costs.

The estimated cost for the firefighters is around $950,000.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.