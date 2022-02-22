Myrtle Beach leaders approve special permit for Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival is making a return to the Grand Strand.

The Myrtle Beach City Council approved a special event permit during Tuesday’s meeting.

The event will be held Friday, April 1 – Sunday, April 3 at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place site.

Native Sons Promotions will be putting on this year’s event which will showcase local and regional food trucks, along with offering live music and kids games. It’s not clear at this point how many food trucks will be at the event.

The expected attendance listed on the permit is 3,000 people per day.

The last time the Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival was held was back in 2019. The 2020 event had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it also wasn’t held in 2021.

