Myrtle Beach City Council authorizes purchase of more land for Oceanfront Redevelopment Project

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach will be buying more land in order to help restore parts of the downtown area.

Back in December, the city council authorized the purchase of 10 parcels of real estate in the Oceanfront Redevelopment Project Area, which is in the areas east and west of Kings Highway from 14th Avenue South to 22nd Avenue North. It once served as the primary tourism amusement area for the entire Grand Strand.

On Tuesday, the city council approved the purchase of two additional parcels along 7th Avenue North.

“This area of the city has been on the decline for more than 20 years. City Council adopted the Downtown Master Plan and has made major strides to implement that plan,” according to city council documents. “The City recognizes that we must take bold steps to bring the downtown back.”

Documents show the city will acquire the parcels for a total price of $1.95 million. The properties are located within the Tax Increment Financing District, which means bonds will pay for the redevelopment project.

Demolition on the buildings where the city has purchased the real estate is expected to happen in the first part of 2022, according to a city spokesperson.

