Motorcyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in the Pee Dee

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Bennettsville, according to the coroner’s office.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said the motorcyclist collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 38 and Highway 15-401.

The victim’s name will be released after next-of-kin are notified, Brown said.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.

The Bennettsville Police Department is investigating.

