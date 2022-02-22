Motorcyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in the Pee Dee
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Bennettsville, according to the coroner’s office.
Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said the motorcyclist collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 38 and Highway 15-401.
The victim’s name will be released after next-of-kin are notified, Brown said.
Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.
The Bennettsville Police Department is investigating.
