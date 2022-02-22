Submit a Tip
McMaster names new director of state’s Dept. of Juvenile Justice

Eden Hendrick has been named executive director of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.(South Carolina Government)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has promoted the acting director of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice to the executive director role.

The governor announced Tuesday morning that Eden Hendrick would lead the agency.

“In her short time with the agency, Ms. Hendrick has demonstrated that she is precisely the right person to lead DJJ at this time,” McMaster said. “Her unique experience has allowed her to quickly identify challenges the agency faces and – most importantly – immediately begin making necessary changes to overcome each one. Under her leadership, DJJ will continue to improve.”

Hendrick, in her role as acting director, has focused on employee retention and recruitment, facility upgrades and increased mental health services for DJJ youth.

“Reforming DJJ will be a complicated and difficult process that will take time, but I am optimistic and inspired by the change that has occurred in the past five months since I have been there and I’m confident this trend will continue,” she said.

Hendrick was named acting director of the SCDJJ in September 2021 when former director Freddie Pough resigned.

