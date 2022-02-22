Lanes of Highway 501 blocked as crews battle structure fire in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A structure fire is slowing traffic Tuesday morning in Conway.

Crews were called to the fire near the 2000 block of Highway 501 around 5:15 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Lanes of Conway-bound traffic are blocked as firefighters work the scene. The public is being asked to avoid the area of the fire to prevent delays.

Officials said one structure suffered heavy fire damage, and another sustained heat damage. The fire is currently under control.

No injuries were reported.

The Conway Fire Department, Conway police and Horry County police assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.