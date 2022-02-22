Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lanes of Highway 501 blocked as crews battle structure fire in Conway

A structure fire is slowing traffic Tuesday morning in Conway.
A structure fire is slowing traffic Tuesday morning in Conway.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A structure fire is slowing traffic Tuesday morning in Conway.

Crews were called to the fire near the 2000 block of Highway 501 around 5:15 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Lanes of Conway-bound traffic are blocked as firefighters work the scene. The public is being asked to avoid the area of the fire to prevent delays.

Officials said one structure suffered heavy fire damage, and another sustained heat damage. The fire is currently under control.

No injuries were reported.

The Conway Fire Department, Conway police and Horry County police assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.
Police: 15-year-old charged with murder in Scotland High School student’s shooting death
Bonini
Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
Player1up opens in Murrells Inlet being the first barcade in Horry County
New arcade bar set to open in Murrells Inlet
Shoppers browse at a JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts store in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
New JOANN store in Myrtle Beach to open in July
The son of a ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star was killed in North Carolina shooting, officials said.
Son of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star killed in NC shooting

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
.
VIDEO: 15-year-old charged with murder in Scotland High School student’s shooting death, police say
A mix of sun and clouds today in the forecast.
FIRST ALERT: Increasing temperatures lead to possible record highs to end the week
Rock Hill bowling alley brawl
Investigation underway following large brawl at Rock Hill bowling alley