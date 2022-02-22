Investigation underway following large brawl at Rock Hill bowling alley

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large fight that broke out at a Rock Hill bowling alley on Friday.

The brawl took place Feb. 18 around 11 p.m. at the Strikers Bowling Alley off Anderson Road.

YCSO says several people were seen by employees, patrons and deputies involved in the fight.

Detectives are asking for help from anyone who has information about the fight or anyone involved.

On Saturday, YCSO Sheriff Kevin Tolson shared the original video that is now deleted, saying “Hey parents - where are you? This should not have happened. Do you know where your kid is - do you know what they’re doing? Watch this video. This is not a police problem, it is a parent problem. Wake up and make them responsible so law enforcement does not have to!”

