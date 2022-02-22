Submit a Tip
Horry-Georgetown Technical College going tuition free until 2023

Horry Georgetown Technical College (Source: WMBF News)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry-Georgetown Technical College will offer all new, current and returning students free classes until the end of the year.

Spring, Summer, and Fall semesters will require $0 tuition and no additional fees.

Currently, HGTC does not limit the number of students who can receive free tuition. The main limitation is that the students must be in a degree, certificate, or diploma program, or taking a continuing education workforce course.

Eligibility Requirements:

  • All students must complete all registration requirements and the 2021-2022 FAFSA.
  • All tuition and associated program and lab fees will be covered.
  • Textbooks, supplies, and criminal background checks and/or drug screens (if required) are your responsibility.
  • If you are enrolled in a degree, certificate, or diploma program, you must enroll in a minimum of 3 credit hours.
  • Personal interest non-credit programs are not included.
  • International students are not eligible.
  • All eligible financial aid, including LIFE, PELL, SC Lottery, SC•WINS Scholarship, etc., will be disbursed to the student’s account first, and then any remaining tuition and fees will be covered by HGTC.

Click here for the admissions application.

 Click here fore more information or to schedule an appointment with an advisor.

