Gamecocks’ Braswell Named SEC Freshman of the Week

Michael Braswell's RBI fielder's choice was the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Michael Braswell's RBI fielder's choice was the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning.
By South Carolina Athletics
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:54 PM EST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - University of South Carolina shortstop/pitcher Michael Braswell has been named the Southeastern Conference’s (SEC) Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced this afternoon (Feb. 21). Braswell helped the Gamecocks to a series win over UNC Greensboro this past weekend.

Braswell did it at the plate, in the field and on the mound this week as the Gamecocks defeated the Spartans on Friday night and Sunday afternoon. Playing in his first game as a collegian, Braswell was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and his first home run in a Carolina uniform. Braswell added a pair of RBI in Saturday’s game. Then on Sunday, he earned the win on the mound, striking out the side in the top of the 10th inning. Then in the bottom of the 10th, his RBI fielder’s choice scored Colin Burgess for the walk-off win, which also gave him the win on the mound. Braswell has a .438 on-base percentage and a .538 slugging percentage after three games this season.

This is Carolina’s first SEC Freshman of the Week honoree since Will Sanders was named the Co-Freshman of the Week on April 5, 2021.

In other SEC awards, LSU’s Cade Doughty was named the Player of the Week while Florida’s Hunter Barco was the Pitcher of the Week.

Carolina hosts Winthrop Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 22) at 4 p.m. at Founders Park. The game is on SEC Network Plus.

