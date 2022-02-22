FIRST ALERT: Increasing temperatures lead to possible record highs to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting off the day with a few more clouds around the area, but giving you the First Alert to more days of spring-like warmth and the chance for some records to be broken later this week.

TODAY

Highs will climb today into the lower 70s across the Grand Strand with the mid 70s inland. A mix of sun and clouds will continue today with even mostly cloudy skies at times. While it’s not full blown abundant sunshine, it’s still warmer weather as highs only increase into the rest of the week.

Highs will climb into the lower 70s just inland in Horry County. On the beaches, the temperatures will be around 68-69°. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

A big time warming trend will continue for the rest of the week. Temperatures will continue to climb with the chance of record high temperatures on Wednesday and then again on Friday.

Highs will climb through the end of the week with records within a degree or two. (WMBF)

Highs Wednesday will reach the middle 70s on the beach and soar into the lower 80s inland. Our forecast is within a degree or two of record warmth for both locations and will be something we keep an eye on Wednesday afternoon. We also kept a stray shower chance in the forecast for Wednesday but most locations will remain dry.

Behind the weak front, northeast winds will cool temperatures slightly on Thursday before another surge of warmth sends temperatures to record levels on Friday.

Highs inland will make a run into the low-mid 80s for both Wednesday and Friday with records in Jeopardy for both days. (WMBF)

Highs Friday will climb into the upper 70s on the Grand Strand with the mid 80s expected inland! All of that before a cold front moves through the region late Friday night and into Saturday morning. In return, cooler weather will return for the weekend along with increasing clouds and rain chances by Sunday.

