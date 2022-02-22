Dining With Dockery: Taste of the Marshwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re getting you ready for Taste of the Marshwalk in this week’s Dining With Dockery!

It’s the perfect time of the year for great flavors at Taste of the Marshwalk on February 26th and 27th.

On these days, you will be able to sample the chef’s favorite dishes from each of the eight restaurants on the Marshwalk.

In this week’s episode, Andrew is trying out Mojo’s Marina Bar & Grille in the marshwalk to show some of their menu items and what you can expect to see when you come to visit them.

For a look at their menu, visit the website. If you decide to go try it out, tell them that Andrew and Halley sent you.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.