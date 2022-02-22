Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DHEC issues new COVID-19 guidance for schools, daycares

File photo of students in school.
File photo of students in school.(wdbj7)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has released new guidance for schools and daycares in order to transition from Test to Stay (TST) and quarantine to learning without disruptions from COVID-19.

“DHEC recognizes that our state’s two-year response to this virus has had a significant impact on our families, children, and educators,” said DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer. “Our updated guidance recognizes that COVID-19 is an illness that we now need to treat and manage as endemic, and will help our schools, childcare centers, and ultimately all of us make that transition. At the same time, it also allows us to respond quickly should another surge or impactful new variant arise.”

The guidance is similar to the pre-COVID-19 flu protocol issued by DHEC.

Here are the highlights:

  • The guidance applies to individual schools, not entire school districts and childcare centers.
  • Schools and childcare centers may suspend Test to Stay or quarantine once they have had two consecutive weeks with less than 10 percent of all students and staff having COVID-19.
    When Test to Stay or quarantine has stopped,     contact tracing and testing and masking of close contacts without symptoms is no longer required
  • The first two-week period ends Feb. 28, 2022
    Based on week-one data (week of Feb. 21) and if the trend of low cases continues, DHEC anticipates that most schools and childcare centers will have the option to suspend Test to Stay or quarantine on March 1, 2022.
  • Schools will continue to report the number of cases to DHEC on a weekly basis.
    If a school or childcare center that has suspended Test to Stay or quarantine and has two consecutive weeks with     10 percent or more of all students and staff having COVID-19, either Test to Stay or Quarantine will need to be reinstated.
  • Isolation requirements for those who have COVID-19 will remain unchanged.

For more on the updated guidance, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.
Police: 15-year-old charged with murder in Scotland High School student’s shooting death
Bonini
Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
Player1up opens in Murrells Inlet being the first barcade in Horry County
New arcade bar set to open in Murrells Inlet
A structure fire snarled traffic Tuesday morning in Conway.
Lanes of Highway 501 reopen after crews battle structure fire in Conway
Shoppers browse at a JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts store in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
New JOANN store in Myrtle Beach to open in July

Latest News

With just 28% of Americans boosted and the pace of vaccinations slowing, experts say the push...
4th dose of COVID vaccines might be needed in fall, officials say
Truckers involved in convoy
Police monitor trucker convoys planned for D.C.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster greets lawmakers ahead of his State of the State address on...
McMaster: S.C. will not punish National Guardsmen who don’t get vaccinated
Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through Canada’s capital, retaking control of the streets...
Canada police arrest dozens in attempt to end COVID-19 protests