Deputies continuing search for SC woman missing since 2020

Jorden Shyann Nebling was 19 when she disappeared in October of 2020. Investigators say she was...
Jorden Shyann Nebling was 19 when she disappeared in October of 2020. Investigators say she was last seen on Oct. 11, 2020, in the Travelers Rest area.(Greenville County Sheriff's Office via FOXCarolina)
By Thomas Gore and Zach Prelutsky
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask for help in tracking a woman missing for a year and a half.

Jorden Shyann Nebling was 19 when she disappeared in October of 2020.

Investigators say she was last seen on Oct. 11, 2020, in the Travelers Rest area.

“It’s been miserable, it’s been flat out nothing but torture. You know, just want my baby that’s all I want, I just want my baby home,” Jorden’s Mother, Heidi Nebling, told WHNS-TV last September.

Mary Tucker is Jorden’s former stepmother and said in September a new detective in the case was sparking new life into the investigation.

“He dove in headfirst and relooked at everything, all the clues, all the tips, the timeline, everything. And because of that, there’s been a new sense of urgency,” she said.

Nebling is 5-foot-5 with a slim build with strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her left forearm that says “Live free.”

Deputies say she is known to frequent the Travelers Rest and Marietta areas.

“If this was your mom, or your sister, or your daughter, or your friend, or your niece, you would want somebody to come forward. So if you know something just please come forward and help us find our girl,” Tucker said.

“Just give me my child, that’s all I want,” Heidi Nebling said. “Just give me my youngin’, bring her home to me.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crimestoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.
.
