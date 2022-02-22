Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Additional COVID booster dose may be recommended in fall

With just 28% of Americans boosted, experts say the push for full vaccination and boosting remains critical. (CNN, MERCK, CNN VIA CISCO WEBEX)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly two years after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, case counts in the United States are on the decline overall.

New cases are averaging roughly 103,000 per day, the lowest level since early December when the omicron variant was surging. Hospitalizations have declined 26% from last week.

But with just 28% of Americans now boosted and the pace of vaccinations slowing, experts say the push for full vaccination and boosting remains critical.

“I think it’s safe to assume that we’re not done vaccinating for this virus,” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN medical analyst.

Indeed, an additional recommended booster dose, the fourth dose total of Moderna or Pfizer, may be ahead. The Food and Drug Administration says while it’s continuing to monitor new data, officials could recommend another booster in the fall.

“Many of us expect that in the years to come, we will have yearly doses of COVID vaccine, the same way that we do for the flu vaccine, in order to protect us against new variants that rear their head as we go into cold weather months,” said Dr. Megan Ranney, professor of emergency medicine at Brown University.

At the current time, a fourth dose is only recommended for immunocompromised people.

Both scientists at the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have to agree before a fourth vaccine dose is added for the general public.

This comes amid encouraging news about COVID treatments.

According to a new, not peer-reviewed study in India, Merck’s antiviral drug, molnupiravir, cut hospitalization risk by 65%, an improvement over a previous study of the drug. It was approved by the FDA in December to treat some cases.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.
Police: 15-year-old charged with murder in Scotland High School student’s shooting death
Bonini
Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
Player1up opens in Murrells Inlet being the first barcade in Horry County
New arcade bar set to open in Murrells Inlet
Shoppers browse at a JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts store in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
New JOANN store in Myrtle Beach to open in July
The son of a ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star was killed in North Carolina shooting, officials said.
Son of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star killed in NC shooting

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
.
VIDEO: 15-year-old charged with murder in Scotland High School student’s shooting death, police say
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
Hate crimes case in Ahmaud Arbery killing now in hands of jury
A structure fire is slowing traffic Tuesday morning in Conway.
Lanes of Highway 501 blocked as crews battle structure fire in Conway
U.S. women soccer players have reached a landmark agreement with the sport’s American governing...
American women players settle suit vs US Soccer for $24 million