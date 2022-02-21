Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Suspect arrested after Uber driver fatally shot, body dumped

A suspect is facing several charges after an Uber driver and mother of four was found shot to death. (WPXI, ALLEGHENY COUNTY, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By WPXI Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WPXI) - A Pennsylvania man is in custody after his Uber driver went missing and was found shot to death days later.

Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area when she went missing. She was later found shot to death and dumped in a wooded area.

Investigators arrested 22-year-old Calvin Crew on Thursday in relation to Spicuzza’s death. He is being held without bond on charges of criminal homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence.

Calvin Crew, 22, is being held without bond in relation to Spicuzza's death. He faces charges...
Calvin Crew, 22, is being held without bond in relation to Spicuzza's death. He faces charges of criminal homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence.(Source: Allegheny County Police, WPXI via CNN)

“Christina’s murder is a sad and tragic case... It was a senseless killing that left four children without a mother. My heart breaks for Christina’s children and her family,” said Assistant Superintendent Vic Joseph with Allegheny County Police.

According to investigators, Spicuzza picked up Crew last Thursday at his girlfriend’s house in Pitcairn. From there, cell phone records show they zigzagged throughout Allegheny County from Pitcairn to Wilkinsburg to Monroeville.

During the trip, police say Spicuzza’s dashcam recorded Crew pressing a gun into the back of her head while she begged for her life, saying, “I’m begging you. I have four kids.” Those were some of Spicuzza’s last words, according to the criminal complaint.

Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area...
Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area when she went missing. She was later found shot to death and dumped in a wooded area.(Source: Family photos, WPXI via CNN)

Investigators say Crew eventually shot Spicuzza then left her body in a wooded area in Monroeville, where an Amazon driver discovered her remains days after she was reported missing.

Investigators say Crew’s girlfriend ordered the Uber, and he allegedly used her gun to murder Spicuzza. Authorities say immediately after the murder, Crew tried to access Spicuzza’s banking apps to transfer money to his girlfriend’s phone.

There is no word on whether any charges will be filed against Crew’s girlfriend.

Copyright 2022 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The son of a ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star was killed in North Carolina shooting, officials said.
Son of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star killed in NC shooting
2 killed, 1 hurt in Georgetown County crash
All lanes open after crash on Highway 17 near Queens Harbour
Player1up opens in Murrells Inlet being the first barcade in Horry County
New arcade bar set to open in Murrells Inlet
Crews responded to a camper fire in Little River on Sunday.
Crews respond to camper fire in Little River

Latest News

Crooked Oak Tavern expands in downtown Conway
Feb. 18 SCHSL and SCISA basketball highlights
Authorities in Florence County are investigating an apparent homicide after a 20-year-old man...
20-year-old found dead in Florence County, homicide investigation underway
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury to hear dueling views