SLED: Person wanted for questioning in Darlington jewelry store arson

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina state police are searching for a person they believe may have been involved in an arson at a Darlington jewelry store.

The Darlington City Fire Department was called around 10:45 p.m. on July 16, 2021, to The Jeweler’s Bench at Public Square. Every effort was made to extinguish the fire, but the building could not be saved, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

No one was hurt but officials determined the fire caused $500,000 to $1 million in damage and inventory loss.

Surveillance video from around the business captured a person getting out of a white car and walking up behind The Jeweler’s Bench shortly before the fire started.

The person seen in the video was wearing a mask and gloves.

SLED investigators want to identify the person who is wanted for questioning in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any tips that lead to an arrest in the case.

