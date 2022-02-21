Submit a Tip
Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald’s

The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.
The Shamrock Shake, along with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, is back at McDonald's.
By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) - St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and McDonald’s is getting ready by officially bringing back the Shamrock Shake.

Starting Monday, McDonald’s will serve its classic dessert and its Oreo-flavored counterpart, the Shamrock McFlurry.

The longtime favorite Shamrock Shake, first sold in 1970, is made with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, mint flavors and whipped topping.

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will only be available for a limited time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

