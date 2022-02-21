SC gas prices continue to climb, state average now at $3.29

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average gas price in South Carolina continues to rise.

GasBuddy’s weekly survey of more than 3,000 gas stations statewide showed an increase last week of 3.2 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $3.29. That is 29.6 cents higher than a month ago and 87.7 cents higher than a year ago.

“With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said.

The cheapest price in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $2.91 while the highest was $3.89, a difference of 98 cents per gallon.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a West Ashley station selling gas for $3.09 per gallon.

The national average rose 3 cents per gallon to $3.51, 20.5 cents higher than a month ago and 88.7 cents higher than a year ago.

With the traditional spring surge just a few weeks away, DeHaan said prices could continue to rise.

“We’re also just a few weeks away from the traditional start of the spring surge in gasoline prices, brought on by the change to summer gasoline, seasonal maintenance at refineries and rising demand,” DeHaan said. “The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine.”

