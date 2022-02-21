Submit a Tip
Rustic Roast in Conway is way more than just a coffee shop

By Halley Murrow
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Have you visited Rustic Roast in Conway? Located just off of Highway 501, Rustic Roast is locally owned and operated with something for everyone.

Not only can you get your favorite coffee drink, they offer a wide selection of food items made from scratch. Come along with us as we check out some of their new menu items, make coffee, and so much more!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

