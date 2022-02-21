Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine after formally recognizing breakaway regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a Security Council meeting in the Kremlin in...
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a Security Council meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Putin has convened top officials to consider recognizing the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine. Such a move would ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that the Kremlin could launch an invasion of Ukraine imminently. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)(Alexei Nikolsky | AP)
By Yuliya Talmazan, Alexander Smith and Allan Smith
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on Monday, just hours after he formally recognized the independence of two Moscow-backed breakaway regions in the eastern part of the country.

The order will likely be seen as another escalation of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, on a day when tensions rose as Putin moved forward with the formal recognition of two breakaway regions and delivered a lengthy speech about the relationship between the two nations.

Putin framed the troop movement as a “peacekeeping” effort in both regions. His decision to recognize both regions was seen by the United States and its European allies as a dramatic provocation and part of a pretext to invade Ukraine and led to the U.S. and European Union announcing sanctions.

Many experts believed Moscow’s formal recognition would effectively scuttle a previous ceasefire agreement that some Western allies hoped could provide a route out of the crisis.

In a wide-ranging televised speech Monday evening, Putin described Ukraine as a historical part of Russia that was illegitimately taken from Moscow and is now run by a “puppet regime” controlled by the U.S. and the West.

“Ukraine is not just a neighboring country, they are a part of our culture,” he said.

Noting that Ukraine has taken down some of its Soviet-era statues, he warned Kyiv, “You want decommunization? We will show you what it’s like.”

He then signed a decree formally recognizing the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic, which have been controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

Alongside him were Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.
Police: 15-year-old charged with murder in Scotland High School student’s shooting death
Player1up opens in Murrells Inlet being the first barcade in Horry County
New arcade bar set to open in Murrells Inlet
The son of a ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star was killed in North Carolina shooting, officials said.
Son of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star killed in NC shooting
2 killed, 1 hurt in Georgetown County crash
Crews responded to a camper fire in Little River on Sunday.
Crews respond to camper fire in Little River

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
.
VIDEO: 15-year-old charged with murder in Scotland High School student’s shooting death, police say
Crooked Oak Tavern expands in downtown Conway
Feb. 18 SCHSL and SCISA basketball highlights
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine