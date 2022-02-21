Police: 15-year-old charged with murder in Scotland High School student’s shooting death

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Laurinburg police made an arrest in the shooting death of a Scotland High School student.

Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area Phritz Street for reports of a person shot.

Police said they found the victim, identified as 17-year-old Zimeck Roquis-Houston Berry, in between the apartments on Phritz Street and Pitt Street.

Berry was pronounced dead by EMS on the scene.

A day later, police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy in the case. The 15-year-old has been charged with murder and is being held in a juvenile facility. The teen’s name will not be released due to his age.

“The Laurinburg Police Department would like to thank the public for the information which led to the arrest and send our condolences to the family of Zimek Berry,” the police department said in a statement.

Scotland County Schools released a statement on Berry, who was an 11th-grade student at Scotland High School.

“Safety is one of our core values and a measurement of society’s protection of our most vulnerable gift - our children. The passing of Zimeck is a reminder that we must do more to keep our children safe,” said Scotland County Schools Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand.

Grief counselors will be available starting on Monday for students and staff as they deal with the loss of a fellow student.

