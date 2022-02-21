Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: 15-year-old charged with murder in Scotland High School student’s shooting death

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Laurinburg police made an arrest in the shooting death of a Scotland High School student.

Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area Phritz Street for reports of a person shot.

Police said they found the victim, identified as 17-year-old Zimeck Roquis-Houston Berry, in between the apartments on Phritz Street and Pitt Street.

Berry was pronounced dead by EMS on the scene.

A day later, police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy in the case. The 15-year-old has been charged with murder and is being held in a juvenile facility. The teen’s name will not be released due to his age.

“The Laurinburg Police Department would like to thank the public for the information which led to the arrest and send our condolences to the family of Zimek Berry,” the police department said in a statement.

Scotland County Schools released a statement on Berry, who was an 11th-grade student at Scotland High School.

“Safety is one of our core values and a measurement of society’s protection of our most vulnerable gift - our children. The passing of Zimeck is a reminder that we must do more to keep our children safe,” said Scotland County Schools Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand.

Grief counselors will be available starting on Monday for students and staff as they deal with the loss of a fellow student.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player1up opens in Murrells Inlet being the first barcade in Horry County
New arcade bar set to open in Murrells Inlet
The son of a ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star was killed in North Carolina shooting, officials said.
Son of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star killed in NC shooting
2 killed, 1 hurt in Georgetown County crash
Crews responded to a camper fire in Little River on Sunday.
Crews respond to camper fire in Little River

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
.
VIDEO: 15-year-old charged with murder in Scotland High School student’s shooting death, police say
Crooked Oak Tavern expands in downtown Conway
Feb. 18 SCHSL and SCISA basketball highlights
The Buc-ee's location in Florence is expected to open in May.
‘I think it is tremendous’: Buc-ee’s Florence location expected to open in May