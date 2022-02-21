Submit a Tip
New JOANN store in Myrtle Beach to open in July

Shoppers browse at a JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts store in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.(Dakota News Now)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials have shared the projected opening date for a new craft and fabric retailer on the Grand Strand.

JOANN Fabrics and Crafts is slated to open the weekend of July 15, according to JOANN public relations spokesperson Shauntina Lilly.

“We welcome the community to join us for a grand opening celebration! More details to come,” Lilly said.

In addition to crafts and fabrics, JOANN sells sewing supplies, quilting materials, paper products and more.

The city of Myrtle Beach confirmed last week the new JOANN will be located at 1120 Seaboard Street.

The location was previously home to A.C. Moore Arts and Crafts.

