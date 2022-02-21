N.C. shooting leaves teen dead

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A teenager is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Laurinburg.

Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area Phritz Street for reports of a person shot, according to a press release from Laurinburg police.

Police said they found the victim, identified as Zimek Roquis-Houston Berry, 17, in between the apartments on Phritz Street and Pitt Street.

Berry was pronounced dead by EMS on scene.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

If you have any information, call Laurinburg police at 910-276-3211 or Scotland County Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.

