Marlboro County school board to hold special-called meeting to discuss ‘personnel matters’

Marlboro County district office
Marlboro County district office(Cameron Crowe)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Board of Education has called a special meeting to discuss “personnel matters.”

The agenda shows it will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Bennettsville Intermediate School on Cheraw Street.

The only item on the agenda shows that board members will discuss “personnel matters concerning certified administrative positions” during executive session.

PAST COVERAGE | Marlboro County school district leaders address termination allegations at high school, student walkout

WMBF News reached out to the Marlboro County School District and asked if this is in relation to the termination allegations surrounding the Marlboro County High School principal, but the district said it is not able to disclose that information.

The interim superintendent and school board chair addressed the termination allegations that led to a student walkout last week at the high school.

Both interim Superintendent Donald Andrews and Board Chair Jackie Branch said no Marlboro County High School administrators had been terminated and that the board had not taken any votes on any administrator terminations.

The school’s principal, Dr. Jamane Watson, told WMBF News that he was told he would not be offered another contract for the 2022-23 school year.

The Marlboro County School District’s employment page also shows there was a job posting for the principal position at the high school.

