‘I think it is tremendous’: Buc-ee’s Florence location expected to open in May

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The first Buc-ee’s location in South Carolina is close to being complete.

The company said its highly-anticipated travel center and gas station in Florence is expected to start welcoming visitors in May.

“I think it is tremendous. I think it’s a great thing for Florence,” said resident Bob Skelton.

The station will occupy over 53,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling stations along I-95 and North Williston Road. It’s also expected to create around 200 jobs for people in the Pee Dee.

The Buc-ee's location in Florence is expected to open in May. (Source: WMBF News)

“I think this will be a great place to work. The pay and the benefits are great, so I think is a great benefit for Florence. We are halfway from New York and Florida so this will give a new reason for people to stop in Florence,” Skelton said.

Mike Miller with the Florence Chamber of Commerce said plans are already in the works to grow the area around Buc-ee’s.

He said in the next three months, the city will announce new businesses close to Buc-ee’s like hotels, restaurants and even retail stores to help improve Florence’s tourism traffic.

“Buc-ee’s is a big opportunity for us to create that one stop or multiple stops for people to travel from both north and south on I-95,” Miller said.

The Florence location will be the company’s second one outside of Texas.

