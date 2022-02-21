Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County deputies seized hundreds of grams of meth, pressed pills, marijuana, guns and ammunition after a K-9 officer alerted them to drugs in a car.

According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, while checking a residence on Red Bluff Road in Loris, deputies also saw guns and drug paraphernalia through the window of the vehicle and received a warrant to search it.

Deputies seized 327 grams of meth, multiple pressed pills, marijuana, two handguns, a shotgun, numerous rounds of ammunition, and eight cell phones.

Deputies found 53-year-old Donald Alan Bonini hiding in the attic of the residence on Red Bluff Road in Loris.

Bonini is charged with distribution of methamphetamine, failure to appear (two charges), trafficking crack cocaine (200-400g), possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of firearms and ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute near a school.

He also has active warrants in Columbus County, N.C.

