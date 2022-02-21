Getting ready for Spring with Pink and Red Boutique in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s always a treat to catch up with one of our favorite locally owned boutiques, Pink and Red in Myrtle Beach.

They have so many new items to get ready for Spring!

Come along with us as we learn all about it and gear up for their live show on Thursday, March 3rd.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.