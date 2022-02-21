Florence police thank good Samaritan for preventing possible theft

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is thanking a good Samaritan for preventing a possible theft.

According to the department, a woman found a card in the ATM card slot at her Bank in Florence on Monday. With the banks closed for President’s Day, she had no way to securely turn over the card to the bank.

FPD said she drove across town to the police department to ensure the ATM card would make it to the right people’s hands.

