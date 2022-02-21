FIRST ALERT: Feeling like spring through the work week, get outside!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunshine and spring-like warmth will arrive this week bringing beautiful weather to get outside in some form or fashion.

TODAY

Mild weather will continue to move back into the region. Temperatures will quickly climb into the middle and upper 60s along the Grand Strand to near 70 in the Pee Dee. Along with the return of warmth, we will have enough moisture blowing in this afternoon to lead to a stray shower or very brief sprinkle. The risk of rain is only at 20% and most areas will remain dry.

A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s. (WMBF)

We’ll hold onto a few more clouds tonight as that moisture lingers. Overnight lows will remain in the mid 50s tonight, allowing for another mild start Tuesday morning.

A mix of sun and clouds and an isolated shower will be possible today. Rain chances remain limited at 20%. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

A significant warming trend is on the way for the rest of the week as southerly and southwesterly winds pump increasing warmth into the region. Highs Tuesday will climb into the low-mid 70s across the beaches and inland areas.

Highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s and make a run for records, especially on Friday for the Grand Strand. (WMBF)

This week would be the perfect week to head out to the links, go to the beach, have lunch outside or just find time to tackle some of those chores you may have been putting off outside. Highs only continue to climb eventually leading to the mid-upper 70s on Wednesday with the lower 80s inland. We’ll have another shot at the 80s on Friday with the warmest day of the week arriving just before changes for the weekend.

Records for the middle and end of the week will be in jeopardy. (WMBF)

Clouds and cooler weather will start to return by next weekend and into the following week. Right now, the best rain chance this week will be on Sunday with increasing clouds, cooler temperatures and a 30-40% chance of showers.

