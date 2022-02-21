Fashion Tips from Tanger Outlets

Submit a Tip
By Danyel Detomo
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Tanger Outlets is a great place to do some shopping!

They gave us fashion tips with outfits from J Crew Factory, Loft, Ann Taylor and more.

Happening only this week at Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Highway 17 location is a Grand Strand Today discount. If you shop at Loft or Ann Taylor, mention ‘Grand Strand Today’ when you are checking out and you will get 10 percent off your purchase.

The Tanger Outlets Highway 17 location is: 10835 Kings Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

