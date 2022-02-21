Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dashcam shows head-on collision involving Wisconsin police cruiser

A Wisconsin police cruiser captured the moment where another driver hit the vehicle
By Nick Viviani and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Police in Wisconsin have released a dashcam video that shows the moments that led up to a head-on collision involving a police cruiser.

WMTV reports the Middleton Police Department said a patrol officer and a dispatcher were hurt in a Feb. 15 collision and taken to the hospital for treatment. They both had minor injuries and were released.

The police department described the video as “yet another reminder of the dangers of operating while intoxicated,” noting that this was the fifth cruiser involved in a collision with someone subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

In this instance, a 26-year-old man was charged with operating while intoxicated, operating while left of center and operating after revocation.

The video shows a Mazda sedan traveling in the wrong direction on a four-lane road. As the vehicle approached the police cruiser, the audio indicates the officer activated the siren in an ultimately unsuccessful bid to get the driver’s attention and avoid a collision.

Two vehicles, including a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser, are towed from a crash scene on...
Two vehicles, including a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser, are towed from a crash scene on Century Ave., on Feb. 15.(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office had taken over the investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.
Police: 15-year-old charged with murder in Scotland High School student’s shooting death
Player1up opens in Murrells Inlet being the first barcade in Horry County
New arcade bar set to open in Murrells Inlet
The son of a ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star was killed in North Carolina shooting, officials said.
Son of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star killed in NC shooting
2 killed, 1 hurt in Georgetown County crash
Crews responded to a camper fire in Little River on Sunday.
Crews respond to camper fire in Little River

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Horry County man arrested, charged with intent to distribute drugs near school
.
VIDEO: 15-year-old charged with murder in Scotland High School student’s shooting death, police say
Crooked Oak Tavern expands in downtown Conway
Feb. 18 SCHSL and SCISA basketball highlights
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine